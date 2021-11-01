Texoma Local
Fire breaks out at Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - We’ve got breaking news developing in downtown Sherman, a fire at Kelly Square.

Sherman, Denison, Howe, Pottsboro, Whitewright and NTRA fire crews were in downtown Sherman Sunday night.

Crews worked for hours to control the smoke at Kelly Square. Dozens of onlookers, some still in their Halloween costumes, were standing by in the courthouse lawn.

Sherman Assistant Fire Chief Chris Olson can’t confirm how many businesses will be affected by the fire, but said there will be significant damage to the building.

This story is developing. Stay with KXII for the latest.

