Man shot and killed during hunting trip

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - One man is dead and another facing murder charges after hunting trip went wrong.

On October 24, 2021 around 1:27 AM, Fannin County Sheriff’ Office responded to a 911 call of a shooting victim in the 4400 Blk. FM 1553 north of Leonard.

When deputies arrived, they found Christopher Travis Wrinkle, 31, of Leonard, Texas deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Fannin County Sheriff’ Office Investigators were called to the scene and immediately began to discover evidence and inconsistences statements from the witness, who was hunting with Wrinkle at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday, Investigators developed probable cause and obtained arrest warrants for Jeromy Joe Spearman of Leonard, Texas for the criminal offense of Manslaughter and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Sheriff Mark Johnson said, “Both of the charges are very serious Felony offenses and unfortunately a young man lost his life, but Spearman compounded the tragedy by not reporting the truth at the time of the incident”.

Spearman was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and remains in the Fannin County Detention Center awaiting a bond.

The case will be filed with the Fannin County Criminal District Attorney Office for prosecution.

