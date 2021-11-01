Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man shot and killed during hunting trip

Jeromy Joe Spearman 46, charged with 2nd degree murder.
Jeromy Joe Spearman 46, charged with 2nd degree murder.(Fannin County Jail)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - One man is dead and another facing murder charges after hunting trip went wrong.

On October 24, 2021 around 1:27 AM, Fannin County Sheriff’ Office responded to a 911 call of a shooting victim in the 4400 Blk. FM 1553 north of Leonard. 

When deputies arrived, they found Christopher Travis Wrinkle, 31, of Leonard, Texas deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. 

Fannin County Sheriff’ Office Investigators were called to the scene and immediately began to discover evidence and inconsistences statements from the witness, who was hunting with Wrinkle at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday, Investigators developed probable cause and obtained arrest warrants for Jeromy Joe Spearman of Leonard, Texas for the criminal offense of Manslaughter and Tampering with Physical Evidence. 

Sheriff Mark Johnson said, “Both of the charges are very serious Felony offenses and unfortunately a young man lost his life, but Spearman compounded the tragedy by not reporting the truth at the time of the incident”.

Spearman was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and remains in the Fannin County Detention Center awaiting a bond.  

The case will be filed with the Fannin County Criminal District Attorney Office for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over a dozen businesses inside Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square were impacted by a major fire...
Fire devastates Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
Lylah is one of 4 cases of Melioidosis that broke out in the U.S. this year and one of 2 to...
CDC identifies cause of local girl’s rare disease
Authorities say Shawn Michael Baumgardner escaped the Johnston County Jail on Thursday, the...
Johnston County escaped murder convict shot, captured
Deputy Gary Knoles is still hospitalized, after being shot when responding to a domestic call...
Deputy shot 7 times on domestic call in Oklahoma, survives

Latest News

Election Day is Tuesday in Texas, and this election includes some big decisions for the city of...
Sherman mayor, two council seats on ballot for Election Day in Texas Tuesday
One dead, one injured after shooting in Pushmataha
A car crashed into an apartment complex in Durant, Okla., Sunday night.
Car crashes into building in Durant
Over a dozen businesses inside Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square were impacted by a major fire...
Fire devastates Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square