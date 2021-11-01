Monsters out and about on Denison’s Main Street

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Everything from witches to goblins and princesses lined downtown Denison Sunday night to trick or treat on main street.

“It’s really awesome the way we just get to mingle with people and just see so many random people that I know and freak them out because they don’t know who I am,” said Shelby Blockmon, a trick or treater.

Monsters on Main is back this Halloween after it got moved to Forest park last year because of COVID.

“First of all, the businesses were all so excited to have it back. That was the number one question both years, you know, it’s really people are back out just like the old times,” said main street director Donna Dow.

Thousands showed up to fill their bags with treats, play games and compete in a costume contest.

“We feel like downtown Denison is the place were you can create special memories and so that’s what we create our events like this doesn’t ring any cash registers for our business but in the long run they want to support the community it’s just a great time,” said Dow.

It’s a spooky night that keeps bringing people back year after year.

“We do it every year, we enjoy the atmosphere and all the people and it’s just a blast. the kids love it,” said another trick or treater Bennie Holcomb.

“I enjoyed spending time with my family and I like to walk with them.”

