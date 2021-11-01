One dead, one injured after shooting in Pushmataha

PUSHMATAHA, Okla., (KXII) - One man is dead and another is injured after a homeowner shot them for breaking in and assaulting him Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at a residence on N. 4327 Lane near the intersection of County Road 4330 and Highway 147 around 4 p.m.

According to reports, Shawn Blake Watts, 25, and a second indivudal entered the home and began to assault the homeowner.

During the ongoing assault, the homeowner retrieved a pistol and shot both Watts and the person with him.

Watts was transported by private vehicle to Pushmataha Hospital in Antlers where he was pronounced deceased.

The other individual was shot in the leg and mediflighted to a hospital in Tulsa.

He has since been treated and released.

Accoridng to The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

