Wet and Chilly Times Ahead
But...sunshine returns in time for the weekend!
Monday’s water vapor imagery shows a pocket of jet stream energy over California which will carve out a well-defined trough over the next 24 hours, as it approaches Wednesday we’ll have our maximum chance of rainfall.
The rain begins Tuesday, with coverage and intensity increasing Tuesday evening. This pattern suggests that we’ll have a fairly small chance of rain Tuesday morning, increasing Tue. night and reaching its maximum coverage and intensity on Wednesday. While there will be periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals of one to two inches can be expected.
After the trough departs, a stable air mass takes hold and allows us to enjoy quiet weather for the weekend. Southerly winds get us back into the 70s for the first day of “Standard Time” on Sunday.
Here’s the seven day:
Tuesday: 60% rain later in the day
Wednesday: 90% Showers/storms, chilly
Thursday: Decreasing clouds
Friday: Sunny skies
Saturday: Sunny and breezy
Sunday: Sunny and windy
Monday: Sunny and windy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV