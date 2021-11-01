Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Wet and Chilly Times Ahead

But...sunshine returns in time for the weekend!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monday’s water vapor imagery shows a pocket of jet stream energy over California which will carve out a well-defined trough over the next 24 hours, as it approaches Wednesday we’ll have our maximum chance of rainfall.

The rain begins Tuesday, with coverage and intensity increasing Tuesday evening. This pattern suggests that we’ll have a fairly small chance of rain Tuesday morning, increasing Tue. night and reaching its maximum coverage and intensity on Wednesday. While there will be periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals of one to two inches can be expected.

After the trough departs, a stable air mass takes hold and allows us to enjoy quiet weather for the weekend. Southerly winds get us back into the 70s for the first day of “Standard Time” on Sunday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 60% rain later in the day

Wednesday: 90% Showers/storms, chilly

Thursday: Decreasing clouds

Friday:  Sunny skies

Saturday:  Sunny and breezy

Sunday: Sunny and windy

Monday: Sunny and windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Most Read

Over a dozen businesses inside Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square were impacted by a major fire...
Fire devastates Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
Lylah is one of 4 cases of Melioidosis that broke out in the U.S. this year and one of 2 to...
CDC identifies cause of local girl’s rare disease
Authorities say Shawn Michael Baumgardner escaped the Johnston County Jail on Thursday, the...
Johnston County escaped murder convict shot, captured
Deputy Gary Knoles is still hospitalized, after being shot when responding to a domestic call...
Deputy shot 7 times on domestic call in Oklahoma, survives

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley