Wet and Chilly Times Ahead

Monday’s water vapor imagery shows a pocket of jet stream energy over California which will carve out a well-defined trough over the next 24 hours, as it approaches Wednesday we’ll have our maximum chance of rainfall.

The rain begins Tuesday, with coverage and intensity increasing Tuesday evening. This pattern suggests that we’ll have a fairly small chance of rain Tuesday morning, increasing Tue. night and reaching its maximum coverage and intensity on Wednesday. While there will be periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals of one to two inches can be expected.

After the trough departs, a stable air mass takes hold and allows us to enjoy quiet weather for the weekend. Southerly winds get us back into the 70s for the first day of “Standard Time” on Sunday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 60% rain later in the day

Wednesday: 90% Showers/storms, chilly

Thursday: Decreasing clouds

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Sunny and breezy

Sunday: Sunny and windy

Monday: Sunny and windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV