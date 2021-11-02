Texoma Local
6 hospitalized after crash near Sadler

By Emily Tabar
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SADLER, Texas (KXII) - A wreck in Sadler sent 6 people to the hospital Monday night.

Crews from Sadler and Whitesboro were called to FM 901 and Hundred Acre Lane for a crash involving 3 vehicles around 7:30 p.m.

Officers said they double loaded all drivers and passengers into 3 ambulances, none of their injuries were life threatening.

FM 901 was closed for several hours but opened back up before 10 p.m. Officials said it was caused by wet roads and someone passing in a no passing zone.

