Amber Alert issued for missing southern Oklahoma 5-year-old girl

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing southern Oklahoma 5-year-old girl.

Authorities say Shashone Johnson, 5, is missing from Madill and was abducted in Ada Tuesday by her non-custodial father, Jeremy Johnson, 42.

Shashone was last known to be wearing a tie dye hoodie, jeans, a pink jacker, blue socks and no shoes.

Police believe Johnson to be driving a cream 2012 Ford Escape with Seminole Nation license plates 01S573.

If you see them or have any information, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.