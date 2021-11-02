Amber Alert issued for missing southern Oklahoma 5-year-old girl
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing southern Oklahoma 5-year-old girl.
Authorities say Shashone Johnson, 5, is missing from Madill and was abducted in Ada Tuesday by her non-custodial father, Jeremy Johnson, 42.
Shashone was last known to be wearing a tie dye hoodie, jeans, a pink jacker, blue socks and no shoes.
Police believe Johnson to be driving a cream 2012 Ford Escape with Seminole Nation license plates 01S573.
If you see them or have any information, call 911.
