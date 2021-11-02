Denison council approves new escape room location

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - At Monday night’s meeting Denison city council approved a new location for an escape room.

Downtown Escape Rooms already has a location in Sherman a few doors down from Kelly Square, but that doesn’t mean that these escape rooms will be the same.

All of the escape rooms at the Denison location are going to be brand new.

Downtown Escape Rooms owner, Stephanie Dryden said they want to help make downtown Denison a destination for families.

“We really take pride in it being a family business and being able to cater to our unique clientele here in the Texoma region,” said Dryden.

Next, Downtown Escape Rooms will work with the fire marshal to make sure their building is safe and then get started on creating those unique escape rooms for customers ready for the challenge.

