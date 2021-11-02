Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Designing Downtown Denison opens phase one

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Monday afternoon the city of Denison celebrated the first of many completions in the D3 or Designing Downtown Denison project.

D3 phase one, a portion of Chestnut and Houston roads, opened up today with celebrations at Best Burger Barn with live music.

The restaurant and Lost and Found took part in celebrating a return to normalcy for business.

Mayor Janet Gott said that the program is going better than expected.

“It kind of far exceeds our expectations. I’m not sure that we knew exactly what the reality would look like, but this is the first step in our reality,” said Gott.

Mayor Gott said this will help build a streetscape where people can come and enjoy and gather. Monday’s opening was only for phase one, stage one. So there is still much more to come in downtown Denison.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over a dozen businesses inside Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square were impacted by a major fire...
Fire devastates Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square
Jeromy Joe Spearman 46, charged with 2nd degree murder.
Man shot and killed during hunting trip
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested
Lylah is one of 4 cases of Melioidosis that broke out in the U.S. this year and one of 2 to...
CDC identifies cause of local girl’s rare disease
One dead, one injured after shooting in Pushmataha

Latest News

Downtown Escape Rooms owner, Stephanie Dryden said they want to help make downtown Denison a...
Denison council approves new escape room location
Officers said they double loaded all drivers and passengers into 3 ambulances, none of their...
6 hospitalized after crash near Sadler
Durant Police are investigating after a car crashed through a Durant apartment Sunday night...
Family displaced, one man arrested after car crashes through Durant apartment
Election Day is Tuesday in Texas, and this election includes some big decisions for the city of...
Sherman mayor, two council seats on ballot for Election Day in Texas Tuesday