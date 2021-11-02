Designing Downtown Denison opens phase one

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Monday afternoon the city of Denison celebrated the first of many completions in the D3 or Designing Downtown Denison project.

D3 phase one, a portion of Chestnut and Houston roads, opened up today with celebrations at Best Burger Barn with live music.

The restaurant and Lost and Found took part in celebrating a return to normalcy for business.

Mayor Janet Gott said that the program is going better than expected.

“It kind of far exceeds our expectations. I’m not sure that we knew exactly what the reality would look like, but this is the first step in our reality,” said Gott.

Mayor Gott said this will help build a streetscape where people can come and enjoy and gather. Monday’s opening was only for phase one, stage one. So there is still much more to come in downtown Denison.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.