Heavy Rain Overnight Winds Down Wednesday

Weather Aware overnight and into Wednesday morning for rain, possibly heavy at times, severe storms are very unlikely. Expect periods of rain overnight tapering off Wednesday, Skies begin clearing Thursday. Precipitation forecast: an inch give or take in many spots. All areas are in the chilly and wet 40s overnight, rain chance 100%. Winds will run from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph, a chilly breeze to say the least.

Water vapor imagery shows the upper low that’s headed our way and driving this rain event. Steering winds will push the feature southeastward and through Texoma by Wednesday evening; once the trough passes, skies will clear. Patchy frost is expected Friday morning with dry air, clear skies and nearly calm winds.

Overall, it should be a nice weekend with rising temperatures. We’re back in the 70s by Sunday, which is also the first day of Standard Time (turn your clocks back).

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 60% Rain morning, 30% afternoon, cold

Thursday: Decreasing clouds

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Sunny skies Sunday: Sunny and windy

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV