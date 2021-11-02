How to help Kelly Square businesses after the fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Stores at Kelly Square are beginning to take the next steps to rebuild and re-open after the fire that broke out downtown Sherman on Sunday.

The flames that night left several businesses in the rear end of Kelly Square devastated and many more dealing with smoke damage.

Just in the last two days, the owner of Fulbelli’s, T.J LaRosa, said all of the stores inside had received a tremendous amount of support from the community, and it means so much to them.

“It’s overwhelming,” said LaRosa. “It really is. I don’t think I can put words into, you know, what I feel in my heart. This is crushing, this building has been around for 150 years. For this to happen, so close to the holiday season, it’s a tough pill to swallow.”

If you want to help the businesses rebuild, there is a bank account set up under the name of T.J. and Heather Larosa at the local First United Bank Branches.

They said the money wouldn’t just go to Fulbelli’s, but all stores dealing with damage.

