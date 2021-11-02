Texoma Local
Madie Rohre signs with Arkansas Rich Mountain

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -The signing period officially begins in a few days and we already have a signing ceremony in Whitewright. Lady tigers standout, Madie Rohre, is headed to Arkansas Rich Mountain to play her college ball. Madie has been a great one for the Lady Tigers and she is excited about that next step.

“It feels great,” said Madie. “It has been a work in progress ever since I started softball. It is really great to finally have it done.”

