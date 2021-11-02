Texoma Local
Milburn family of 6 loses everything in house fire

A Milburn, Oklahoma, family of six lost everything in a house fire Sunday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
MILBURN, Okla. (KXII) - A Milburn family of six lost everything in a fire over the weekend.

Relatives of Frank and Ronda Proctor tell us the couple and their four school-age children made it out safely, but lost all of their belongings.

Milburn Public Schools, where all four children attend school, is helping the family by collecting monetary and clothing donations.

Posted by Milburn Public School on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Here are the sizes needed:

Girls Size 8 or YL shirt and pants Size 2 shoes

Boys Size Adult Lg shirts

Boys Size 32/36 jeans size 12 shoe

Boys Size 31/30 jeans size 10 shoe

Men’s size 5xl shirts size 12 shoes

Women’s 9 to 9.5 shoes, 3x shirts

There has also been a GoFundMe established to help the family for those who wish to donate monetarily.

