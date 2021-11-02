Milburn family of 6 loses everything in house fire
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILBURN, Okla. (KXII) - A Milburn family of six lost everything in a fire over the weekend.
Relatives of Frank and Ronda Proctor tell us the couple and their four school-age children made it out safely, but lost all of their belongings.
Milburn Public Schools, where all four children attend school, is helping the family by collecting monetary and clothing donations.
Here are the sizes needed:
Girls Size 8 or YL shirt and pants Size 2 shoes
Boys Size Adult Lg shirts
Boys Size 32/36 jeans size 12 shoe
Boys Size 31/30 jeans size 10 shoe
Men’s size 5xl shirts size 12 shoes
Women’s 9 to 9.5 shoes, 3x shirts
There has also been a GoFundMe established to help the family for those who wish to donate monetarily.
