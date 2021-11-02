Motorcyclist hits wild animal, dies on I-35 service road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Tex. (KXII) - A Gainesville man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a wild animal.

Police say it happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on the southbound I-35 service road.

Ronnie Lovato, 59, hit the animal, which police think may have been a deer, on his white Harley-Davidson, ejecting him and his 17-year-old female passenger.

He died at the scene. She was flown to a Denton hospital, the extent of her injuries unknown, police said.

The accident investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.