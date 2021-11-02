Sherman Police arrest man for attempting to rob three vehicles

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One 911 call about a robbery on Sunday ended up being the first of several for Sherman Police over just two days.

On Halloween, Sherman Police got a call from Whitney’s Food Store.

They said a woman was sitting inside the passenger side of a running car while the driver went into the convenience store, and that’s when they said 33-year-old Jeremiah James got inside.

Employees at Whitney’s food store, who didn’t want to go on camera, said they heard shouting, but as they ran outside, it was too late.

“He displayed a gun at them and told them to get out, and they got out, and he fled,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with the Sherman Police.

Before long, police found the same stolen car from the convenience store abandoned near Midway Mall.

But just a day later, they got another call about another vehicle robbery.

“It definitely raises some eyebrows when you see this next one came in the very next day after the one happening on the 31st,” said Mullen. “That’s why it’s important to get on those and get those solved.”

This time there were two attempts at stealing a car in front of Dollar General on Travis street.

“He approaches one female getting out of her car, attempts to take her keys away from her, and she gets away and goes inside of the store,” said Mullen.

Police said the second woman wasn’t as lucky.

“The other victim reported she left her vehicle running, unlocked with her ten-year-old child in the parking lot as she went into the store,” said Mullen. “A Black male then got into her vehicle, pushed the child out of the vehicle, and then fled in that car.”

Police ended up pursuing that vehicle through southeast Sherman to highway 11 around midnight.

Eventually, they were able to make a high-risk traffic stop near Campground road.

“He’s not being cooperative, so then they send in the K9, and the K9 gets him out of the car, and they get him into custody,” said Mullen.

James was arrested on three counts of robbery and evading arrest.

Sherman police said they had to deploy their K9 to get him into custody.

Police added they might have an idea as to why they believe James tried to take three separate cars, but they aren’t releasing it just yet.

