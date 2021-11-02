Trial begins for two former Wilson police officers charged with murder

WILSON, Okla., (KXII) - The trial for two former Wilson police officers charged with murder in Jared Lakey’s death began on Tuesday.

The Wilson man was tased 53 times by the officers when they tried to restrain him two years ago.

On Tuesday the jury heard from five witnesses, including Oklahoma’s Chief Medical Examiner and a Carter County Deputy who was there that night.

The tasings themselves happened on July 4th of 2019 when officers Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingham responded to a call about a naked man screaming and running down the street.

Officers tried to restrain him but he didn’t obey their commands.

They began tasing him but after nearly 4 minutes of tasing, it still wasn’t working.

Backup arrived and Carter County deputy David Duggan stepped in and put Lakey to sleep with a neck restraint.

The defense is arguing that this neck restraint is ultimately what lead to Lakey’s fatal heart attack 30 hours later, not the tasing.

Jurors also heard testimony from Oklahoma’s chief medical examiner, who performed Lakey’s autopsy himself.

According to his testimony, Lakey’s official cause of death was attributed to a few things-his heart health and law enforcement’s use of electrical weapons and restraint.

He said that because an IV was put in Lakey’s neck at the hospital, he can’t determine if the neck restraint was a significant cause in Lakey’s death.

Duggan said it was less than 5 seconds before Lakey passed out and he stopped applying pressure.

The state showed jurors dash and body cam footage from the night Lakey was tased two summers ago.

The medical examiner said it’s not unusual for a man with Lakey’s heart condition to have a heart attack.

But he did say the stress of the tasing was a substantial factor in the fatal heart attack.

District attorney Craig Ldd said he’s hoping the trial will wrap up by Friday, but he has two more witnesses scheduled for tomorrow.

This is a developing story.

