Wife of man murdered by Johnston Co. jail escapee says sheriff kept his promise, tracked him down

JOHNSTON CO., Okla. (KXII) - A Johnston County couple were headed back home from delivering medicine to a nursing home in Decatur, Texas in October of 2020 when a man drove his pick-up truck into their car.

The impact killed David Trammell, 71, who was in the car with his wife Verna.

“About 200 yards from where we were hit he said ‘oh that is patrol lights, but that’s ok’ he said ‘we’re turning here, we’re headed home we’re going to be safe,” Trammell told Verna.

It would be the last thing he said to her before he was killed.

Shawn Michael Baumgardner was being chased by police from Durant after he was pulled over for a busted headlight

He lead them all the way to Johnston County and crashed right into the driver’s side of their car, pushing it 90 yards.

“He hit David’s door hard enough that it broke the seat loose and my husband, his body is what crushed me,” Trammell said.

The impact knocked David Trammell’s seat loose throwing him on top of his wife.

She broke her breast bone, nine ribs, collar bone, fractured her elbow and shoulder. The crash killed her husband of 43 years.

“I could feel him in my face and that’s how an officer from Caddo found me to be alive because I was reaching up to pull him closer to me because I couldn’t get him to answer me,” Trammell said.

David Trammell was a father, a mechanic, a volunteer firefighter and a veteran of the Vietnam war.

After being convicted of murder, Baumgardner was set to be sentenced on Oct. 28 but escaped from the Johnston County Jail.

“We were so excited, we thought it was over and he’s not going to be in the same county as we are,” Trammell said.

After a two day man hunt, law enforcement was alerted of Baumgardner being spotted on Enos Road Friday.

Trammell said after Baumgardner’s escape Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd gave her his word that they would track him down and bring him to justice.

Once they arrived to the location a pursuit ensued in which Baumgardner nearly hit several law enforcement vehicles.

Dodd says deputies fired shots and Baumgardner was hit by a bullet but his injuries are not life-threatening.

He was captured one day before what would have been David Trammell’s 72nd birthday.

For Trammell, it was heartbreak and disbelief, turned to justice once again.

‘We just felt like we had so much to celebrate, which we did,” Trammell said. “Baumgardner’s gone, but there was that empty chair, and there’ll always be that empty chair.”

A new sentencing date for Baumgardner has not been set.

Trammell says she wants Baumgardner to know how much he’s hurt her family.

She says she’s looking forward to their day in court, not to re-live that night, but finally to get justice for her husband.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.