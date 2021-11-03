Texoma Local
Denison prepares for Princeton

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -It’s the final week of the regular season for high school football and the Denison Yellow Jackets already know who they will face in the first round of the playoffs. However, the Jackets would like to carry some momentum into the postseason.

Denison will face the Princeton Panthers on Thursday night at Munson Stadium. It will be their final tune-up before traveling to Ennis in the opening round of the postseason. Brent Whitson was very clear on what he wants to see from his team this week.

“That’s everything, to be able to establish that we are still progressing,” said Whitson. “We go to Ennis next week, that could be a distraction, but we are trying to use it as motivation and as a positive thing. Next week won’t mean anything if we don’t take care of business this week.”

