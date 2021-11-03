Texoma Local
Drizzly Night, Shaking off the Clouds Thursday

Could be patchy frost Friday morning, but warmer winds for Sat-Sun
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Hard to believe, but Lake Texoma didn’t get much inflow from all of the rain as the heavier amounts didn’t fall in the recharge zone., so it only went a couple of inches this week.

Meanwhile, the skies over Texoma are cold but humid, and overnight cooling may condense out some of the moisture in the form of continued drizzle and possibly fog. A dense fog event is not expected.

Water vapor imagery shows the upper wave in the process of passing, leaving Texoma in a stable pattern as we head toward the weekend. Steering winds are bringing high pressure in, as it builds overhead skies should clear by Thursday night. So, we should see overcast skies gradually giving way to some sun Thursday and LOTS of sun Friday.

Your outlook form the weekend into the middle of next week shows clear, chilly nights and sunny, mild days over the weekend. Southerly winds pick up early next week, eventually allowing for the return of Gulf moisture and a lot more cloud cover to go with that.

Both the Euro and GFS models show one weak cold front arriving Thursday and a stronger front arriving Thursday or Friday. Expect rain potential with these fronts, but if the timing holds next weekend would be dry. We’re 9 days out, so pretty far from the guarantee zone!

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Partly cloudy by afternoon

Friday:  Sunny skies

Saturday:  Sunny skies Sunday: Sunny and windy

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy

Wednesday:  20% Showers, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

