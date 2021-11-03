Texoma Local
Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying man

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a man wanted in an assault at the Denison Dam that sent a woman to the emergency room this weekend.

Right now, all the sheriff’s office knows is that he is an Asian male.

They don’t know his name or where he could be, but they have a photo of him.

One of the witnesses snapped a photo of the man right before he fled the scene of the incident.

The witness and the victim told deputies that the suspect shoved a woman near the spillway on Saturday, causing her to fall and strike her head on a rock.

They think it knocked her unconscious.

She was treated at TMC ER for her injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the two did not know each other, and it likely stemmed from an argument.

“At the end of the day, we’re working for the victim,” said Captain Martin Hall with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. “Whatever the argument case might be, nobody deserves to get shoved down and hurt and everything else so, you know, we’re trying to figure out who he is so we can, you know, closeout both sides of the story.”

If you recognize this man or have any information on him, you’re asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-813-4408 or the North Texas Crime Stoppers at 877-373-TIPS.

You can remain anonymous.

