Sherman getting ready for season finale against West Mesquite

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman Bearcats will wrap up their season on Friday night with a home game against West Mesquite. While the Bearcats will miss the playoffs, they have certainly made some strides in the new system this year. Head coach Cory Cain wants that to continue into the Bearcats finale.

“Everything we are doing is to go win the game. We want the seniors to go out on a high note,” said Cain. “We want them to end the last one with a win and to end their career that way. We want to continue building and laying the foundation. The foundation moving forward should end with a win.”

