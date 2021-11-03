Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Two Johnston Co. Jail staffers fired following murderer escape

Two detention deputies from the Johnston County Jail were fired Wedensday for not following...
Two detention deputies from the Johnston County Jail were fired Wedensday for not following jail policy.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Two staffers from the Johnston County Jail were fired Wednesday following a convicted murderer’s escape from the jail last week.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the two detention deputies were fired for not following jail policy.

This comes after 33-year-old Shawn Michael Baumgardner’s escape from the jail last Thursday morning.

The search for Baumgardner lead law enforcement to Enos Road in Marshall County late Friday night.

Dodd shot through the windshield of his patrol car at Baumgardner’s vehicle and shot him in the shoulder and grazed his head with a bullet before placing him under arrest.

Dodd says Baumgardner was able to break through a cement wall in his cell and get into the plumbing area from the jail and walked out the fire door.

A new sentencing date has not been set for Baumgardner who killed Glen Trammell and critically injured his wife back in October of 2020.

Charges following his escape have not been filed.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 5-year-old Ada girl.
Amber Alert canceled; missing Ada girl found safe in Texas
A Gainesville man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a wild animal Sunday night.
Motorcyclist hits wild animal, dies on I-35 service road in Gainesville
Jeromy Joe Spearman 46, charged with 2nd degree murder.
Man shot and killed during hunting trip
Officers said they double loaded all drivers and passengers into 3 ambulances, none of their...
6 hospitalized after crash near Sadler
Wife of man murdered by Johnston Co. jail escapee says sheriff kept his promise, tracked him...
Wife of man murdered by Johnston Co. jail escapee says sheriff kept his promise, tracked him down

Latest News

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a man wanted in an assault at the...
Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying man
Stores at Kelly Square are beginning to take the next steps to rebuild and re-open after the...
How to help Kelly Square businesses after the fire
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 5-year-old Ada girl.
Amber Alert canceled; missing Ada girl found safe in Texas
David Plyler was re-elected Sherman mayor Tuesday.
Plyler re-elected Sherman mayor; Marroquin, Dobbs take open council seats