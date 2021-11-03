Two Johnston Co. Jail staffers fired following murderer escape

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Two staffers from the Johnston County Jail were fired Wednesday following a convicted murderer’s escape from the jail last week.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the two detention deputies were fired for not following jail policy.

This comes after 33-year-old Shawn Michael Baumgardner’s escape from the jail last Thursday morning.

The search for Baumgardner lead law enforcement to Enos Road in Marshall County late Friday night.

Dodd shot through the windshield of his patrol car at Baumgardner’s vehicle and shot him in the shoulder and grazed his head with a bullet before placing him under arrest.

Dodd says Baumgardner was able to break through a cement wall in his cell and get into the plumbing area from the jail and walked out the fire door.

A new sentencing date has not been set for Baumgardner who killed Glen Trammell and critically injured his wife back in October of 2020.

Charges following his escape have not been filed.

