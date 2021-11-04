Abducted Ada child returned to mother after a day missing

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Five year old Shashone Johnson and her mother Roni Blair returned home from a basketball game on Monday night.

Soon after an unexpected guest showed up: Shashone’s father, Jeremy Johnson, who Blair says she hadn’t seen in 6 months.

“She was excited to see her daddy, she loves her daddy,” Blair said. “She was hugging him and he was crying and I knew then I was in trouble.”

Blair says Johnson put Shashone in the passenger seat of his truck and sped away from the house.

“I was scared, I was worried, I was panicked, helpless,” Blair said.

Over 24 hours of that feeling until Blair finally got the news.

Shashone had been found safe by the Clay county sheriffs office in Henrietta, Texas.

140 miles away.

“I could breath again,” Blair said. “I just took a sigh of relief you know? Just to know she was okay. Just to know she was safe.”

Blair said she’s thankful to all the officers who helped return her daughter safely.

She also says that the community played a key role in spreading the word about her daughter.

“I’m just so grateful for all the support from the community from all around”, Blair said. “Its more than just the community we had so many shares on the post from the missing child from the everything. I’m just so grateful that it got out there.”

Once she was returned to her mother Shashone was taken to the hospital for a checkup.

She was quickly released and is now back home with her family.

