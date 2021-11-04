Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Abducted Ada child returned to mother after a day missing

After being abducted from her front yard 5-year-old Shashone Johnson was returned to her mother...
After being abducted from her front yard 5-year-old Shashone Johnson was returned to her mother on Wednesday.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Five year old Shashone Johnson and her mother Roni Blair returned home from a basketball game on Monday night.

Soon after an unexpected guest showed up: Shashone’s father, Jeremy Johnson, who Blair says she hadn’t seen in 6 months.

“She was excited to see her daddy, she loves her daddy,” Blair said. “She was hugging him and he was crying and I knew then I was in trouble.”

Blair says Johnson put Shashone in the passenger seat of his truck and sped away from the house.

“I was scared, I was worried, I was panicked, helpless,” Blair said.

Over 24 hours of that feeling until Blair finally got the news.

Shashone had been found safe by the Clay county sheriffs office in Henrietta, Texas.

140 miles away.

“I could breath again,” Blair said. “I just took a sigh of relief you know? Just to know she was okay. Just to know she was safe.”

Blair said she’s thankful to all the officers who helped return her daughter safely.

She also says that the community played a key role in spreading the word about her daughter.

“I’m just so grateful for all the support from the community from all around”, Blair said. “Its more than just the community we had so many shares on the post from the missing child from the everything. I’m just so grateful that it got out there.”

Once she was returned to her mother Shashone was taken to the hospital for a checkup.

She was quickly released and is now back home with her family.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 5-year-old Ada girl.
Amber Alert canceled; missing Ada girl found safe in Texas
A Gainesville man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a wild animal Sunday night.
Motorcyclist hits wild animal, dies on I-35 service road in Gainesville
Jeromy Joe Spearman 46, charged with 2nd degree murder.
Man shot and killed during hunting trip
Wife of man murdered by Johnston Co. jail escapee says sheriff kept his promise, tracked him...
Wife of man murdered by Johnston Co. jail escapee says sheriff kept his promise, tracked him down
Officers said they double loaded all drivers and passengers into 3 ambulances, none of their...
6 hospitalized after crash near Sadler

Latest News

Booking photos of Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman (OSBI)
Trial begins for two former Wilson police officers charged with murder
Two detention deputies from the Johnston County Jail were fired Wedensday for not following...
Two Johnston Co. Jail staffers fired following murderer escape
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a man wanted in an assault at the...
Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying man
Stores at Kelly Square are beginning to take the next steps to rebuild and re-open after the...
How to help Kelly Square businesses after the fire