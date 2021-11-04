Ardmore gears up for showdown with Lawton Mac

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - Ardmore travels out to Lawton this week to take on state power Lawton MacArthur.

Lawton Mac is the top team in the district. The Tigers lost to Noble on Friday, putting them down a game. If they can win by ten points or more, the Tigers would claim the district title. Their playoff spot is already secure as they head into week ten.

“Well we want to play well and give ourselves a chance,” head coach Josh Newby said. “Two years ago we went over there and won, last year they got us. We have created a good rivalry here lately. Coach Manning does an amazing job with his kids. We know we will have to play well. We want to go over there and give ourselves a chance to win.”

