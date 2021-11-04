Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore gears up for showdown with Lawton Mac

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - Ardmore travels out to Lawton this week to take on state power Lawton MacArthur.

Lawton Mac is the top team in the district. The Tigers lost to Noble on Friday, putting them down a game. If they can win by ten points or more, the Tigers would claim the district title. Their playoff spot is already secure as they head into week ten.

“Well we want to play well and give ourselves a chance,” head coach Josh Newby said. “Two years ago we went over there and won, last year they got us. We have created a good rivalry here lately. Coach Manning does an amazing job with his kids. We know we will have to play well. We want to go over there and give ourselves a chance to win.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 5-year-old Ada girl.
Amber Alert canceled; missing Ada girl found safe in Texas
A Gainesville man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a wild animal Sunday night.
Motorcyclist hits wild animal, dies on I-35 service road in Gainesville
Jeromy Joe Spearman 46, charged with 2nd degree murder.
Man shot and killed during hunting trip
Wife of man murdered by Johnston Co. jail escapee says sheriff kept his promise, tracked him...
Wife of man murdered by Johnston Co. jail escapee says sheriff kept his promise, tracked him down
Officers said they double loaded all drivers and passengers into 3 ambulances, none of their...
6 hospitalized after crash near Sadler

Latest News

Grayson-Brookhaven Mens Hoops Highlights
Brookhaven-Grayson Men’s Hoops Highlights
Whitewright gearing up for Leonard showdown
Whitewright faces Leonard in battle for third
Davis standout Jacie Lanoy signs with SW Christian
Davis standout Jacie Lanoy signs with SW Christian
Whitewright gearing up for Leonard showdown
Whitewright gearing up for Leonard showdown