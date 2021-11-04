Denison police make arrest in recent copper thefts

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have arrested a suspect in a series of recent copper thefts.

Police tell us Aric Lee Griffeth, 36, of Wilburton, Oklahoma, confessed to the crimes after police caught him at a local motel.

During the past few weeks officers have investigated several copper thefts from air condition units at local businesses, as well as an elementary school, resulting in thousands in damages.

Griffeth was arrested on warrants out of Latimer County, Oklahoma, and confessed while being questioned by detectives to the copper thefts.

He now faces multiple charges related to the thefts.

