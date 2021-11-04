Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison police make arrest in recent copper thefts

Aric Lee Griffeth
Aric Lee Griffeth(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have arrested a suspect in a series of recent copper thefts.

Police tell us Aric Lee Griffeth, 36, of Wilburton, Oklahoma, confessed to the crimes after police caught him at a local motel.

During the past few weeks officers have investigated several copper thefts from air condition units at local businesses, as well as an elementary school, resulting in thousands in damages.

Griffeth was arrested on warrants out of Latimer County, Oklahoma, and confessed while being questioned by detectives to the copper thefts.

He now faces multiple charges related to the thefts.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a man wanted in an assault at the...
Suspect sought in Denison Dam assault
Authorities say Shawn Michael Baumgardner escaped the Johnston County Jail last Thursday, the...
Two Johnston Co. Jail staffers fired following murderer escape
Wife of man murdered by Johnston Co. jail escapee says sheriff kept his promise, tracked him...
Wife of man murdered by Johnston Co. jail escapee says sheriff kept his promise, tracked him down
A Gainesville man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a wild animal Sunday night.
Motorcyclist hits wild animal, dies on I-35 service road in Gainesville
After being abducted from her front yard 5-year-old Shashone Johnson was returned to her mother...
Abducted Ada child returned to mother after a day missing

Latest News

Tyler Hooser
Police identify suspect in DUI crash that destroyed Durant family’s apartment
After being abducted from her front yard 5-year-old Shashone Johnson was returned to her mother...
Abducted Ada child returned to mother after a day missing
Booking photos of Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman (OSBI)
Trial begins for two former Wilson police officers charged with murder
Authorities say Shawn Michael Baumgardner escaped the Johnston County Jail last Thursday, the...
Two Johnston Co. Jail staffers fired following murderer escape