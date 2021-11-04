Police identify suspect in DUI crash that destroyed Durant family’s apartment

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Durant have identified the suspect in a DUI crash Halloween night that ended with another vehicle crashing through a family’s apartment.

Durant Police say Brian Hooser, 19, was driving under the influence when he crashed into another vehicle, pushing it into the family’s home at the Timber Ridge Apartments around 9 p.m. Sunday.

That driver was not hurt, and the family was not home at the time of the crash.

Stephanie Gomes, who lives in the apartment with her three children, told News 12 the front wall of their home is now gone, the couch in her living room was broken in half and her daughter’s bedroom along with many of her toys and TV were all destroyed.

Gomes said her family is currently staying with her mother and Timber Ridge Apartments is working to get her family into a new unit.

Hooser is native Choctaw and was booked into the Atoka County Jail.

He’s now free on $1,500 bond.

