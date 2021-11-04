Sherman City Council Race with votes in single-digit margin heads for a recount

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman City Council Place One race still isn’t over.

It appears headed for a recount.

As election night came to a close on Tuesday, Marroquin led by 11 votes, but that margin got even narrower.

Thursday he was only ahead by five votes.

Wednesday afternoon Kevin Couch said he filed a petition with the City of Sherman for a manual recount of the results.

“In light of yesterday’s developments, in the sense of the provisional ballots and remaining mail-in ballots being counted and the difference of 11 shrinking down to five, I feel I owe it to my supporters who have been dedicated, to my family, my friends, to make sure we do every piece of diligence possible to make sure that the votes were counted accurately and that the elections results were tabulated accurately,” said candidate Kevin Couch.

The city confirms that they received the petition.

Couch also paid a $2,500 fee.

Even if he loses after the recount, he said he plans to run in future elections.

“I think at the end of the day, this has been a very tight race, and I’ve been eager to get back to work for the city of Sherman and our voter chiefly,” said Couch.

Still, there are four votes left to count, including two provisionals and two overseas.

The deadline for those to come in is next week.

If all of them came back in favor of Couch, Marroquin could remain one vote ahead.

KXII reached out to him for comment, and while he did not want to go on camera, he did send the statement below:

“I believe that my opponent has all the rights to ask for a recount since it was such a close race, and I trust that the electoral system will confirm the results for everyone’s peace of mind.”

The Grayson County Elections Administration said they are just waiting on an affidavit from Couch before moving forward.

The city said a recount could begin as early as the week of the 15th, and they said that it could take about a day.

However, the Secretary of State’s Office said it’s not uncommon for it to take between one or two weeks for a recount.

