Sherman Police investigating more catalytic converter thefts

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are investigating after catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles parked outside Schullman’s Movie, Bar and Grill last month.

Two men in a Lincoln MKZ stole the catalytic converters off two pickup trucks.

Sherman Police Sergeant Brett Mullen says unattended cars parked in unsecured locations like parking lots are most at risk.

“Vehicles of opportunity, ones that people know they can get access to generally will be the ones that are targeted,” Mullen said.

Mullen said that’s a reason the theft that occurred at Schullman’s stood out, and thieves could be getting bolder.

“Generally you don’t see them in open businesses and parking lots like that. like this particular one happened,” Mullen said. “Generally, it’s vehicles that are easily accessible.”

Catalytic converters are located underneath your car, between the engine and muffler.

It’s a cylinder shaped piece that’s designed to make your engine pollute less and Mullen said when they’re missing you’ll be able to hear it.

“People get in their car and it’s extremely loud because that connection between the engine and the muffler has been cut,” Mullen said.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals like rhodium, platinum and palladium.

Mullen says the pandemic also caused a shortage in the metals that can be found in catalytic converters.

With a street value of anywhere from $800 to $1,200, it’s a reason why thieves target the part.

To keep your vehicle and others safe from theft Mullen says be alert.

“If you see someone lurking through a parking lot, they don’t look like they’re walking straight to a vehicle, or they look like they’re peering in vehicles or even seeing someone crawl out from underneath a vehicle that’s definitely a clue,” Mullen said.

If you know anything about what happened at Schullman’s on October 13 you’re asked to call the Sherman Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.