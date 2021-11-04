Spotty Frost Tonight, Lots of Sun This Weekend

Get ready for some crunchy grass in the morning with frost or possibly even a freeze in parts of Texoma.

Frost advisories are in effect for about half of the area, and there’s a freeze warning for Choctaw and Pushmataha Counties.

Steering winds analysis shows the jet stream will be rather far to the north for November. This pattern favors above average temperatures from Sunday through most of next week. So, tonight should be the coldest night in the next week.

Your weekend skies look to be generally clear, and with winds are returning to the south temperatures should get close to 70 degrees by Saturday and into the 70s for Sunday. Heads up, it will get quite windy beginning Sunday. The next cold front doesn’t arrive until late next week, so we’ve got some mild days on tap down the road.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny and windy

Monday: Sunny and windy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers

Thursday: 50% Showers/storms as a new cold front moves in

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV