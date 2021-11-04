Texoma Local
Texas real estate agent sentenced to prison for actions during January 6 insurrection

Court documents state the woman singled out in this image is North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan.
Court documents state the woman singled out in this image is North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan.(CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Jennifer ‘Jenna’ Ryan, a North Texas real estate broker, has been sentenced to prison for participating in the January 6 insurrection.

Ryan, who flew to Washington, D.C. on a private plane and livestreamed the events at the Capitol while promoting her business, was sentenced to 60 days in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

The 51-year-old, who admitted that she “paraded, demonstrated, or picketed” inside the nation’s Capitol must also pay $500 to the Architect of the Capitol.

The sentence comes months after the Frisco real estate broker posted on social media that she was definitely not going to jail, and apologized for having blonde hair, white skin, a great job, and a great future.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Christopher Cooper said, “there is a tendency in these January 6 cases to lump everybody together … but each defendant’s role was different.” He noted that Ryan was not being prosecuted for the belief that the election was stolen, but for the decision to go into the Capitol building that day.

After the sentencing Judge Cooper said “your case has generated a fair amount of public interest. And as a result, people will be interested to know what sentence you get. That sentence will tell them something about how the courts and how our country responded. And I think that the sentence should tell them that we take it seriously. . . and that it should never happen again.”

Ryan said, “I made a mistake, and I’m sorry” and “this is not anything that remotely resembles who I am.”

