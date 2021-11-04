Whitewright faces Leonard in battle for third

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - There is a big game in Whitewright this week with the Tigers hosting the rival Leonard Tigers to settle third place in the district.

Gunter and Bells are locked in at one and two. This will be a fight for the three seed and the opportunity to not have to face a district champion in the opening round.

“When Whitewright and Leonard play it’s a rivalry game,” Whitewright head coach Kevin Wiggins said. “A lot of times you can throw the records out, but there’s a little more importance to this game, it’s for seeding. We both have clinched playoff spots. Coming out and getting a good step forward moving into the playoffs, I think that’s important.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.