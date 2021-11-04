Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Whitewright faces Leonard in battle for third

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - There is a big game in Whitewright this week with the Tigers hosting the rival Leonard Tigers to settle third place in the district.

Gunter and Bells are locked in at one and two. This will be a fight for the three seed and the opportunity to not have to face a district champion in the opening round.

“When Whitewright and Leonard play it’s a rivalry game,” Whitewright head coach Kevin Wiggins said. “A lot of times you can throw the records out, but there’s a little more importance to this game, it’s for seeding. We both have clinched playoff spots. Coming out and getting a good step forward moving into the playoffs, I think that’s important.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 5-year-old Ada girl.
Amber Alert canceled; missing Ada girl found safe in Texas
A Gainesville man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a wild animal Sunday night.
Motorcyclist hits wild animal, dies on I-35 service road in Gainesville
Jeromy Joe Spearman 46, charged with 2nd degree murder.
Man shot and killed during hunting trip
Wife of man murdered by Johnston Co. jail escapee says sheriff kept his promise, tracked him...
Wife of man murdered by Johnston Co. jail escapee says sheriff kept his promise, tracked him down
Officers said they double loaded all drivers and passengers into 3 ambulances, none of their...
6 hospitalized after crash near Sadler

Latest News

Grayson-Brookhaven Mens Hoops Highlights
Brookhaven-Grayson Men’s Hoops Highlights
Ardmore prepares for Lawton Mac
Ardmore gears up for showdown with Lawton Mac
Davis standout Jacie Lanoy signs with SW Christian
Davis standout Jacie Lanoy signs with SW Christian
Whitewright gearing up for Leonard showdown
Whitewright gearing up for Leonard showdown