Lone Grove, Plainview, and Sulphur race for the district crown

By Stan Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KXII) - It’s crowded at the top of the 3A District 2 in Oklahoma, as Lone Grove, Sulphur, and Plainview are all tied at 5-1 in district play heading into the last week of the season.

However, only one team will end the night as district champion.

For Lone Grove to win the district, they will need to beat Sulphur.

Sulphur wins the district by beating Lone Grove, but will need Pauls Valley to beat Plainview.

Finally, Plainview will win the district crown by beating Pauls Valley, and a Lone Grove loss to Sulphur.

