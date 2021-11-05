Ardmore applying for $30 million loan for dam maintenance

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore is home to four damns, two of which are around a century old.

Ardmore public utilities director Shawn Guerin says those dams, located at City Lake and Mountain Lake, are the primary targets for this latest project.

“We’re looking to fund two projects up there,” Guerin said. “We have some minor repairs up there we’re wanting to take care of.”

To secure the funding needed the the city will need to apply for a loan with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

A process that was green lit by a Public Works Authority decision made earlier this week.

“The city commission approved this past Monday night for us to apply for $30 million from the Oklahoma Water resources board,” said Ardmore city manager Kevin Boatright. Approximately 24 of that will be used on those two dam projects the remainder will be used on sewer lines.”

Guerin says that the dams are well built, but their age is starting to have an effect.

A large portion of the project will center around replacing gates that were added roughly 70 years ago.

“We’ve never done any maintenance quite like this before, we have done maintenance to the gates and hoists every year, being from the 50s those things needed a lot of TLC over the years since I’ve been here, so obviously we’re going to be replacing those now,” Guerin said.

The loan is expected to be approved by the end of this year with construction beginning sometime in 2022.

Guerin says that this is a top priority and something that the city needs for current residents as well as future ones.

“The lakes are a critical part of our water infrastructure and these are just the latest issues that have come up,” said Guerin. “Its not in the important pile its in the critical pile of work that we need to do and we feel its very important to move on this quickly.”

