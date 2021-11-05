A+ Athlete: Libby Langford, Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Libby Langford of Whitesboro High School.

Libby is an outstanding multi-sport athlete for the Lady Cats. She is a first team all-district volleyball player and named team MVP two years in a row. She is also a first team all-district basketball standout and was named team MVP twice for the Lady Cats basketball team. She also runs track and says sports teaches some valuable lessons.

“You learn a lot of life lessons from sports,” Langford said. “People don’t really see, when you are in there and people are talking to you, our coaches are really good about making everything personal with you. Just having that relationship with people in sports and people around you, it helps with further relationships later in life.”

“She excels in the classroom and she excels when she is on the court,” Whitesboro volleyball coach Jennifer Sluder said. “One thing about Libby, she is going to go 100 percent no matter what the task is. She has also been our team captain the whole seasons throughout volleyball.”

In the classroom, Libby is currently the Salutatorian of her class. She has a 4.27 GPA and scored a 30 on her ACT. She is a member of National Honors Society, the Vice President of her class, a member of student council, and a leader in FCA. Libby excels and is driven by everything she does.

“She has lofty goals,” Whitesboro Physics teacher Nick Hiebert said. “She has very high expectations for herself. She is a very competitive person and I think that drives her in both areas.”

“Sports aren’t forever. I learned that this year,” Langford said. “Things come to an end. Academics are with you throughout your whole life. What you learn now it builds on what you will learn later in life.”

And that’s why Libby Langford is this week’s A+ Athlete.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.