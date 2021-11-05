Cold Mornings, Mild Afternoons

Water vapor imagery shows a big “push” of jet stream energy driving a west to east flow across the middle of the nation, keeping the cold air bottled up for a few days, and allowing us to slowly warm up. Highs should reach well into the 60s Saturday and into the 70s each afternoon from Sunday through the middle of next week.

The low-level flow is now back to southerly and this will pick up to rather windy levels beginning Sunday. Gusts of 20 to 30 mph can be expected. Eventually, clouds will increase just in time for the next cold front to kick off some thunderstorms, probably Thursday. A huge batch of dry air moves in behind the front making for (probably) dry weather next weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny and windy

Monday: Sunny and windy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers

Thursday: 60% Showers/storms as a new cold front moves in

Friday: Sunny skies, breezy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV