Former Denison standout Zya Nugent ready to help lead SFA

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Former Denison basketball standout Zya Nugent helped lead Stephen F Austin to the NCAA tournament last year. This year, they are expecting big things once again.

Nugent has become a leader on the Lady Jacks team. The team even picked her to represent the them in their conference media day. SFA will tip off their season next week with a trip to San Antonio.

“If we don’t trust each other, if we’re not close, you don’t get far,” Nugent said. “Last year we were close and this year I feel like we are even closer. I think we’ll be successful again.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

