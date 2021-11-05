Former Denison standout Zya Nugent ready to help lead SFA

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Former Denison basketball standout Zya Nugent helped lead Stephen F Austin to the NCAA tournament last year. This year, they are expecting big things once again.

Nugent has become a leader on the Lady Jacks team. The team even picked her to represent the them in their conference media day. SFA will tip off their season next week with a trip to San Antonio.

“If we don’t trust each other, if we’re not close, you don’t get far,” Nugent said. “Last year we were close and this year I feel like we are even closer. I think we’ll be successful again.”

