More than 120 crash calls in five months for one stretch of Texoma highway

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Construction on Highway 75 won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Since August, Sherman Police have worked 70 major crash calls in the construction zones of 75.

News 12 reported on August 10, that they had worked 50 this summer.

That puts the total in the triple digits since June.

“I think that it’s kind of congested right now but I feel like it’s gonna work out eventually.” Braxton

Texoma drivers have seen the construction congestion on highway 75 for almost two years now.

“You know they got it shut down most of the lanes are shut down, the exits are shut down , turn arounds are shut down and for whatever reason it’s taking them forever,” Driver, Thomas Sutton said.

Sutton drives on 75 nearly everyday for work.

“I wish they could hurry up and get it done so people can get to work in a timely manner, it sucks when you leave your house on time but you don’t get to work on time cause of the construction,” Sutton said.

Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman PD said they receive regular calls about crashes in the construction zones of 75.

“Most likely the reason for these accidents it’s gonna be for excessive speed or just going above the speed limit and also maybe just now aware of the lane changes coming up.” Mullen

This is the largest TxDOT project in Grayson County since the 1980′s.

“It was kind of hard before, we are in a hard time right now but it’s worth it,” Driver, Francisco Villabos said.

“We are gonna be alright with it, it’s gonna save more lives,” Braxton said.

Now, there is another danger getting thrown into the mix.

Freezing weather can make roads slick, and even more treacherous; so Police said, slow down, plan extra time for your commute, and put more space between you and other cars.

