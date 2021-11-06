4th Habitat for Monarchs Project built

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Habitat for Monarchs Project built their 4th butterfly garden Saturday morning.

The group partners with Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County to build butterfly gardens in homeowner yards for the migration of the monarchs.

Monarch Waystations are small gardens that provide nectar for the butterfly’s during their fall migration.

Grayson County is in the center of the monarch migration route.

Austin College students came out to plant about 20 different plants in the garden for their Great day of Service.

“Since the pandemic everybody is scattered you know and to see people coming together and helping each other is a beautiful thing and I enjoy it, it’s just a blessing and I pray other people will volunteer and get a butterfly garden to be able to give back to humanity and to life,” Homeowner, Carla Cooks said.

The group plans to build the 5th butterfly garden in 2022.

