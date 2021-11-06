7th annual Shoebox Packing Party for Joshua’s Crossing Church

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 7th annual Shoebox Packing Party at Joshua’s Crossing Church for Operation Christmas Child.

Shoeboxes are sent out all around the world to children to help share the Gospel and give gifts to children who have never received items before.

Shoeboxes are filled with school supplies, notes, personal care items, and toys.

Once a child receives a shoebox they are invited to take part in a 12 week discipleship journey.

Joshua’s Crossing Church sent out over one thousand shoeboxes last year, the most they’ve ever given.

“It’s the most amazing opportunity to be able to share the Gospel with kids around the world, kids you’ll never ever meet but to make that difference and give them hope, the hope of Jesus,” Missions Director at Joshua’s Crossing Church, Melody Peters said.

If you weren’t able to attend and would like to partake, you can drop off your own customized shoebox or go online and build a shoebox.

