Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore 41, Lawton MacArthur 40

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ardmore-Lawton Mac Highlights

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman PD has worked triple digit accidents in US-75 construction zone since June
More than 120 crash calls in five months for one stretch of Texoma highway
Tyler Hooser
Police identify suspect in DUI crash that destroyed Durant family’s apartment
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a man wanted in an assault at the...
Suspect sought in Denison Dam assault
After being abducted from her front yard 5-year-old Shashone Johnson was returned to her mother...
Abducted Ada child returned to mother after a day missing
Aric Lee Griffeth
Denison police make arrest in recent copper thefts

Latest News

Lone Grove - Sulphur Highlights
Sulphur 44, Lone Grove 41
Leonard - Whitewright Highlights
Leonard 44, Whitewright 13
Plainview - Pauls Valley Highlights
Planiview 41, Pauls Valley 21
Sherman - West Mesquite Highlights
Sherman 26, West Mesquite 22