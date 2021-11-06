Ardmore Industrial Airpark hosts fly in for Airplanes & Coffee

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - > It was a busy morning at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark as they welcomed nearly a hundred private airplanes from the Texas based, non profit organization Airplanes and Coffee for their first ever out of state fly in.

The fly in brought a wide variety of personal use planes to the airpark.

Giving pilots and visitors a chance to see some unique aircrafts.

“Basically Its like a car show but with planes,” said Ardmore Development Authority Vice President of economic development Andrea Anderson. “They started arriving around 8 o’clock this morning.”

Among those who made the trip was 17 year old Julian Brown.

Brown assists the group’s pilots with their planes.

But is anxious to get in the skies himself as he nears the end of his pilot training.

“I’m at a point where I’m at that rollercoaster and I’m ready to start accelerating down,” Brown said.

Brown’s family is no stranger to flying, with several pilots as well as an astronaut.

He says that’s what sparked his interest in aviation events like this give him a chance to learn more about the ins and outs of the aircrafts he hopes to pilot.

”Being able to be able to walk around and see different aircrafts while also being able to gain knowledge from seasoned pilots per say and being able to hear their experiences hear how they can help, hear the different opportunities that are out there,” Brown said.

But this event does more than just provide a look at unique airplanes.

It helps promote a rapidly growing industry in Oklahoma and creates relationships that could be vital in the future.

“Aviation is such an important industry for the state,” Anderson said. “It is now the number 2 employer in the state of Oklahoma so anything we can do to encourage aviation, especially general aviation, we are going to get behind it.”

The hope is that fly ins can become a more common event at the Ardmore Industrial airpark and airplanes and coffee says that they’ll be back soon.

