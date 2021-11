Area Playoff Pairings for Texas High School Football

Here are the Texas high school football pairings for the first round of the playoffs. We will continue to update as needed.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Class 4A Div. I

Melissa vs North Dallas, 7:30 p.m. at Melissa

Class 3A Div. II

Gunter vs Scurry Rosser, 7:00 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial

Whitewright vs Palmer, 7:30 p.m. at Community

Class 2A Div. I

Tioga vs Celeste, 7:30 p.m. at Princeton

Class 2A Div. II

Era vs Albany, 7:00 p.m. at Iowa Park

Friday, Nov. 12

Class 5A Div. II

Denison vs Ennis, 7:30 p.m. at Ennis

Class 4A Div. II

Van Alstyne vs Iowa Park, 7:00 p.m. at Saginaw Chisholm Trail

Class 3A Div. I

Whitesboro vs Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m. at Fort Worth Castleberry

Class 3A Div. II

Callisburg vs Dublin, 7:00 p.m. at Boyd

Bells vs Blooming Grove, 7:30 p.m. at Willis Point

Matchups not yet available

Pottsboro

Celina

Pilot Point

Bonham

Leonard

Lindsay

Trenton

Muenster

Fannindel

