Choctaw Nation partners with tech company creating online judicial system

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation is implementing a new online court documentation system to their judicial process that will allow cases to be filed and handled online.

It’s a new judicial case management system that allows public access to both criminal and civil court cases through an online cloud system portal creating a secure electronic form of communication with the public, local and state law enforcement.

“(We want to) continue to decentralize services so in these areas where tribal members that don’t have cell phones, or they don’t have tablets and different things that they can go into the local community centers where we have internet connectivity and be able to file civil cases, or other cases,” said John Miller, Choctaw Nation IT director of government services.

The Choctaw Nation’s previous system was “an entirely manual process.”

The Choctaw Nation will now have a jury manager, for courts and citizens, access for judges to confidential case information and an attorney manager who will help maintain case and hearing data as trials proceed.

The Nation works with 70 law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Oklahoma and now charges, cases and all the documentation related to the judicial process can be filed in one place with the help of the new system with the hopes of eliminating delays.

“We want to continue to grow with large attorneys and different firms and register them to be part of our bar and streamline that process through technology,” Miller said.

Miller said the move will also helps the nation go paperless in the process.

“From a technology standpoint we modernize and solve a couple of goals of decentralization of services,” Miller said.

The new jury manager file will help pick and sit jurors to overhear cases.

Miller said the new system gives the Choctaw Nation one of the most efficient tribal court systems in the US.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.