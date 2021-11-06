Denison’s 10th annual Día De Muertos festival

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 10th annual Día De Muertos festival in Denison took place Saturday afternoon.

Denison Arts Council hosted the annual event for the community to enjoy.

Festival- goers got to enjoy music, dancing, vendors, food, and movies.

Special shirts were designed to mark the 10th annual event.

For Lauren Claborn and her daughter, she said this was an exciting and educational time to experience and learn about the culture.

“Oh we love it, Mexican culture, and we love the movie CoCo so she was excited, they are actually singing a song from that movie, it’s just a really fun event to come to on a Saturday,” Claborn said.

Community members from near and far came out to enjoy the festival.

