Oklahoma H.S. Playoff Pairings

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KXII) - Here are the Oklahoma high school football pairings for the first round of the playoffs. Games are on Friday unless otherwise noted. We will continue to update as needed.

Class 5A

Bishop McGuinness at Ardmore 7pm

Class 4A

Bristow at Broken Bow 7pm

Class 3A

Kingfisher at Plainview 7pm

Anadarko at Sulphur 7pm

Lone Grove at Perkins 7pm

Pauls Valley at Heritage Hall 7pm

Class 2A

Davis at Community Christian 7pm

Atoka at Vian 7pm

Pocola at Antlers 7pm

Hugo at Cascia Hall 7pm

Class A

Hinton at Ringling 7pm

Class B

Snyder at Caddo 7pm

Cyril at Velma-Alma 7pm

Class C

Thackerville at Tyrone 7pm

Boise City at Maysville 7pm

