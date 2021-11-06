Oklahoma H.S. Playoff Pairings
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KXII) - Here are the Oklahoma high school football pairings for the first round of the playoffs. Games are on Friday unless otherwise noted. We will continue to update as needed.
Class 5A
Bishop McGuinness at Ardmore 7pm
Class 4A
Bristow at Broken Bow 7pm
Class 3A
Kingfisher at Plainview 7pm
Anadarko at Sulphur 7pm
Lone Grove at Perkins 7pm
Pauls Valley at Heritage Hall 7pm
Class 2A
Davis at Community Christian 7pm
Atoka at Vian 7pm
Pocola at Antlers 7pm
Hugo at Cascia Hall 7pm
Class A
Hinton at Ringling 7pm
Class B
Snyder at Caddo 7pm
Cyril at Velma-Alma 7pm
Class C
Thackerville at Tyrone 7pm
Boise City at Maysville 7pm
