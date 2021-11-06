Texoma Local
One dead, two injured in head-on crash on US-377

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.
By Jen Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, just north of the Denton County line.

Troopers say a small SUV headed south on US-377 veered into the northbound lane and hit a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck had non-life threatening injuries but the passenger was in critical condition when they were both taken to a local hospital.

No names have been released.

Troopers are still investigating.

