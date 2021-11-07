Soup With Santa fundraiser on Tuesday to finance Ardmore Festival of Lights

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -The lights in Ardmore Regional Park may be off now but soon it will be lit up for Ardmore Festival of Lights, but, before that they’ll be hosting a new fundraising event, Soup With Santa.

A lot of effort goes into making the festival of lights a reality.

But it doesn’t just take effort, it takes money too.

“There’s constant maintenance and upkeep, you’ve got miles of electrical lines, and connections like that,” said Ardmore Chamber of Commerce President Mita Bates.

To fund the operation, the city sells sponsorship opportunities for some of its light displays.

The rest of the money come through community events, but this year’s will be different.

“Historically we had an auction however we decided after having to lay off last year with COVID that we would rethink that event and try to do something that maybe was a little more family centric,” Bates said.

It’s an all you can eat soup sampling celebration on Tuesday, November 9th at the Ardmore Convention Center.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and $5 for children.

100% of that money will go to making the festival of lights as bright as it can be.

“Soup with Santa allows us to have extra money so that we can buy new displays, completely rework displays, do those things,” Bates said.

The event will feature specialty soups from local restaurants like 10 star and Casa Roma.

But for this fundraiser, soup is only half the fun.

“A special treat will be Santa Claus is going to be there,” Bates said. “And so its a perfect opportunity, family friendly event, get everyone in their holiday garb, get your picture made with Santa and you’ll have it ready in time for your Christmas card.”

Tickets for Soup with Santa can be purchased from the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce office or at the event which starts at 5:30.

The festival of lights will begin on November 20th and run through December 30th.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.