Cooper teens arrested after setting two homes on fire

Two teens arrested after setting two homes on fire in Cooper, Texas.
Two teens arrested after setting two homes on fire in Cooper, Texas.(Delta County Sheriff's Office)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COOPER, Texas (KXII) - Two teens are being charged with 2nd degree arson after intentionally setting two homes on fire early Sunday.

19-year-old, Jayden Limbaugh and 19-year-old Javon Jones both of Cooper, Texas, face two counts of 2nd degree Arson as well as a charge of possession of marijuana under two ounces.

According to reports, at approximately 2:20 a.m., a call was received about a residential structure that was on fire in the 900 block of south east 5th street in Cooper.

Delta County Fire Units were dispatched to the location where they found the structure fully engulfed.

Later that morning, while on patrol, around 3:48 a.m., Sgt Robinson drove up on another residence fully engulfed on fire in the area of north west 7th street and West Wilson.

Immediately near the scene, he made contact with two subjects in a vehicle.

The suspects were identifed as Mr. Jones and Mr. Limbaugh and were arrested for being in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and tobacco.

During the investigation into the fires, it was determined that the fires were set intentionally.

It was also determined that the suspects detained by Sgt Robinson were involved in setting those fires.

A bond of $10,000 was set for each arson charge and a $1,000 bond was set for possesstion of marijuana.

They have personal recognizance bonds for the possession of drug paraphernalia and the minor in possession of tobacco charges.

Mr. Jones is still in custody at the Delta County Jail and Mr. Limbaugh has posted bonds pending a trial.

Both residences were vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is on going.

