Crews battle fire Sherman apartment fire

Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire in Sherman Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire in Sherman Monday afternoon.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire in Sherman Monday afternoon.

The call went out shortly after noon of a fire inside an apartment at the Archer Village Apartments near Crescent and Archer.

The fire is reportedly contained to one building, and there are no reports of injuries.

News 12 has a crew on the scene and will have more as it becomes available.

