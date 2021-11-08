FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The FBI is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Durant around 1:30 am Monday.

Durant Police originally got a call about a domestic incident that happened before 1:30, but when officers arrived the suspect drove off and a pursuit ensued.

Police chased the suspect to an area south of 9th street near the Choctaw Casino.

That’s when police say the suspect drove over a spike strip set up in the road.

The FBI confirmed the suspect had a weapon and was shot by a Durant Police officer who felt their life and others were in danger.

The suspect’s identity and condition are unknown at this time by they were transported to an Oklahoma City-area hospital for their injuries.

The FBI confirmed there is no threat to the public and no officers were injured during the incident.

“We will continue to work with our partners at OSBI, the Durant Police Department and the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on this situation, and we thank them for their assistance,” FBI Public Affairs Officer, Connor Hagan, said in a statement to News 12.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.